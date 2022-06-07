UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's Imported Car Sale Falls In May

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2022 | 01:30 PM

SEOUL, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :South Korea's imported car sale fell last month due to the lasting supply chain disruptions, industry data showed Tuesday.

The number of imported vehicles sold here was 23,512 in May, down 2.4 percent from the same month of last year, according to the Korea automobile Importers and Distributors Association.

It was attributable to the continued supply disruptions of semiconductors used to make vehicles.

For the first five months of this year, the imported car sale here came to 108,314 units, down 10.

9 percent compared to the same period of last year.

German carmakers Mercedes-Benz and BMW ranked first and second in May by selling 7,388 units and 6,402 units respectively.

Another German automaker Audi came next with the sale of 1,865 units, followed by Volkswagen with 1,182 units.

European models accounted for 86.2 percent of the market share last month, with those for U.S. and Japanese brands taking up 9.0 percent and 4.8 percent each.

