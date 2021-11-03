UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's Imported Car Sale Logs Double-digit Fall In October

Wed 03rd November 2021

SEOUL, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :South Korea's imported car sale logged a double-digit fall last month owing to the supply disruption of semiconductors used to make cars, industry data showed Wednesday.

The number of imported vehicles sold here was 18,764 in October, down 22.6 percent from a year earlier, according to the Korea automobile Importers & Distributors Association.

It was attributed to the shortage of some brands, caused by the disruption of semiconductor supply.

German car-maker BMW was the most popular brand with the sale of 4,824 vehicles in October here.

Another German automaker Mercedes-Benz came next with the sale of 3,623 vehicles, followed by Audi with 2,639 units, Volvo with 1,125 units, Jeep with 750 units, and Volkswagen with 719 units.

European brands accounted for 79.7 percent of the total imported car sale, trailed by U.S. models with 11.3 percent of market share and Japanese brands with 9 percent.

For the first 10 months of this year, the sale of imported vehicles came to 233,432 units. It was up 8.1 percent from the same period of last year.

