UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's Imported Car Sale Logs Double-digit Fall In June

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2022 | 12:50 PM

S.Korea's imported car sale logs double-digit fall in June

SEOUL, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :South Korea's imported car sale logged a double-digit fall last month due to continued supply chain disruptions, industry data showed Tuesday.

The number of imported vehicles sold here was 22,695 in June, down 13.3 percent from a year earlier, according to the Korea automobile Importers and Distributors Association.

The double-digit reduction was caused by the supply disruptions of semiconductors used to manufacture vehicles.

For the first six months of this year, the imported automotive sale here came in at 131,009 units, down 11.3 percent compared to the same period of last year.

German car-makers BMW and Mercedes-Benz ranked first and second last month by selling 6,449 vehicles and 5,845 vehicles respectively.

European models accounted for 83.4 percent of the market share in June, with those for U.S. and Japanese brands taking up 8.5 percent and 8.1 percent respectively.

Related Topics

Vehicles Car Sale Same June Market From Industry BMW Share

Recent Stories

Australia floods worsen as thousands more flee Syd ..

Australia floods worsen as thousands more flee Sydney homes

20 seconds ago
 realme 9 Series Redefined Ultra-clear Smartphone P ..

Realme 9 Series Redefined Ultra-clear Smartphone Photography with Groundbreaking ..

14 minutes ago
 Monsoon downpours intermittently lashing different ..

Monsoon downpours intermittently lashing different parts of country

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th July 2022

4 hours ago
 Libya's Dbeibah seeks calm after electricity prote ..

Libya's Dbeibah seeks calm after electricity protests

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.