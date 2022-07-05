SEOUL, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :South Korea's imported car sale logged a double-digit fall last month due to continued supply chain disruptions, industry data showed Tuesday.

The number of imported vehicles sold here was 22,695 in June, down 13.3 percent from a year earlier, according to the Korea automobile Importers and Distributors Association.

The double-digit reduction was caused by the supply disruptions of semiconductors used to manufacture vehicles.

For the first six months of this year, the imported automotive sale here came in at 131,009 units, down 11.3 percent compared to the same period of last year.

German car-makers BMW and Mercedes-Benz ranked first and second last month by selling 6,449 vehicles and 5,845 vehicles respectively.

European models accounted for 83.4 percent of the market share in June, with those for U.S. and Japanese brands taking up 8.5 percent and 8.1 percent respectively.