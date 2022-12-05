UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's Imported Car Sales Surge 50 Pct In November

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) --:South Korea's imported car sales continued to surge in double digits in November owing to eased supply disruption of semiconductors used to make vehicles, industry data showed Monday.

The number of imported vehicles sold was 28,222 in November, up 50.0 percent from a year earlier, according to the Korea automobile Importers & Distributors Association (KAIDA).

It kept a double-digit increase after soaring 35.2 percent in October due to robust demand for German brands and moderated chip-supply disruptions.

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz ranked first in terms of automotive sales among foreign companies by selling 7,734 units last month.

Another German automaker BMW came next with the local sales of 7,209 units, followed by Volvo with 2,615 units, Volkswagen with 1,943 units and Audi with 1,667 units, respectively.

The number of European models sold was 24,245 in November, accounting for 85.9 percent of the total sales.

