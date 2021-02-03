UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea's Imported Vehicle Sale Grows 26.5 Pct In January

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:50 AM

S.Korea's imported vehicle sale grows 26.5 pct in January

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :South Korea's imported vehicle sale posted a double-digit growth in January due to solid demand for German luxury models, industry data showed Wednesday.

The number of imported cars sold here was 22,321 in January, up 26.5 percent from a year earlier, according to the Korea automobile Importers & Distributors Association.

The double-digit increase came on the back of robust demand for German vehicles.

German automaker Mercedes-Benz ranked first by selling 5,918 units, followed by BMW with the sale of 5,717 units, Audi with 2,302 units and Volkswagen with 1,236 units each.

The number of European vehicles sold here was 18,407 in January, up 75.9 percent from a year earlier.

The sale of Japanese models tumbled 21.6 percent to 1,035 units, while the sale of U.S. brands slipped 1.8 percent to 2,879 vehicles.

Related Topics

German Vehicles Vehicle Sale January From Industry Audi BMW Volkswagen

Recent Stories

Rihana extends support for protesting farmers in I ..

5 minutes ago

The issues of cooperation between Turkmenistan and ..

17 minutes ago

BISP removes over 29, 961 new individuals from the ..

28 minutes ago

COVID-19 kills 56 more people during last 24 hours ..

34 minutes ago

UAE Press: Amid pandemic, digital wellbeing is cru ..

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 3 February 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.