SEOUL, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :South Korea's industrial output grew 3.2 percent in November from the previous month, marking the fastest increase in 17 months, statistical office data showed Thursday.

Production among manufacturers gained 5.3 percent in November from a month earlier, while output in the services industry expanded 2 percent, according to Statistics Korea.

Output in the construction and the public administration sectors went up 2.4 percent and 5.5 percent each.

Retail sale, which reflects private consumption, shrank 1.

9 percent last month on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Facility investment advanced 10.9 percent in November on a monthly basis, and completed construction added 2.4 percent.

The cyclical variation factor for leading economic indicators, which gauges outlook for the future economic situation, dipped 0.4 points over the month to 101.3 in November, keeping a downward trend for five straight months.

The reading for coincident economic indicators, which measure the current economic conditions, added 0.4 points to 101.4 in the month.