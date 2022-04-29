(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :South Korea's industrial output grew last month despite the slump in consumption and investment, statistical office data showed Friday.

The seasonally-adjusted production in all industries, which exclude the agriculture, forestry and fishery sector, gained 1.5 percent in March from a month earlier, according to Statistics Korea.

It marked the first rebound in three months, after sliding 0.3 percent in January and 0.3 percent in February each.

Output in the mining and manufacturing industry increased 1.3 percent last month, while production in the services industry expanded 1.5 percent.

Production in the construction industry reduced 0.3 percent, but output in the public administration sector climbed 3.4 percent.

Retail sale, which reflects private consumption, slumped 0.5 percent in March on a monthly basis.

Facility investment declined 2.9 percent on soft demand for machinery and transport equipment.