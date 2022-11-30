UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's Industrial Output Keeps Falling For 4th Month In October

Published November 30, 2022

S.Korea's industrial output keeps falling for 4th month in October

SEOUL, Nov. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) --:-- South Korea's industrial output kept falling for the fourth consecutive month in October, stoking worries about an economic downturn, statistical office data showed Wednesday.

The seasonally-adjusted production in all industries, which exclude the agriculture, livestock and fishery sector, sank 1.5 percent in October from a month earlier, according to Statistics Korea.

It marked the fastest decrease in 30 months since April 2020, continuing to slide with the falls of 0.2 percent in July, 0.1 percent in August and 0.

4 percent in September, respectively.

Output in the mining and manufacturing industry tumbled 3.5 percent in October from a month earlier on the back of sluggish export.

The country's export declined 5.7 percent in October from a year earlier, marking the first reduction in 24 months.

For the first 20 days of November, the outbound shipment dwindled 16.7 percent compared to the same period of last year.

Production in the services industry retreated 0.8 percent in October on a monthly basis, marking the fastest decline in 22 months since December 2020.

