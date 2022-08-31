SEOUL, Aug. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) --:South Korea's industrial output logged the first fall in three months in July amid weaker consumption and investment, statistical office data showed Wednesday.

The seasonally-adjusted production in all industries, which exclude the agriculture, fishery and forestry sectors, shed 0.1 percent in July from a month earlier, according to Statistics Korea.

It marked the first reduction in three months, after expanding 0.7 percent in May and 0.8 percent in June.

Output in the mining and manufacturing industry shrank 1.

3 percent last month on soft demand for semiconductors as well as machinery and transport equipment.

Production in the services industry gained 0.3 percent in July from a month earlier due mainly to a recovery in the eatery and lodging and the arts, sports and leisure sectors.

The seasonally-adjusted retail sale, which reflects private consumption, retreated 0.3 percent in July after dwindling 0.7 percent in March, 0.3 percent in April, 0.1 percent in May and 1.0 percent in June.