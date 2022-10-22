UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's Livestock Number Grows In Q3

Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2022 | 05:50 PM

SEOUL, Oct. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) --::South Korea's livestock number grew in the third quarter due to higher demand following eased measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, statistical office data showed Thursday.

The number of beef cattle raised here was 3,709,000 in the July-September quarter, up 2.

4 percent from the same quarter of last year, according to Statistics Korea.

More farms raised calves, the price of which has risen for the past two years.

The number of broiler chickens gained 6.9 percent over the year to 89,463,000 in the third quarter, while the reading for layer chickens increased 7.3 percent to 75,863,000.

