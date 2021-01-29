UrduPoint.com
S.Korea's MBS Issuance Soars 73 Pct In 2020

Fri 29th January 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :South Korea's issuance of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) soared in double figures in 2020 as the government increased the supply of low-rate loans for ordinary people, financial watchdog data showed Friday.

The sale of MBS, issued by the state-run Korea Housing Finance Corp. to securitize home-backed loans, amounted to 48.6 trillion won (43.4 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2020, up 73.0 percent from the previous year, according to Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

The double-digit expansion came as the government began to offer fixed-rate, cheap mortgage loans for ordinary people from the third quarter of 2019.

The issuance of asset-backed securities (ABS), including the MBS, reached 79.1 trillion won (70.6 billion U.S. dollars) in 2020, up 53.0 percent from the prior year.

The ABS sale by financial companies jumped 40.6 percent to 18.7 trillion won (16.7 billion U.S. dollars), and the ABS issuance by industrial companies advanced 14.6 percent to 11.8 trillion won (10.5 billion U.S. dollars).

