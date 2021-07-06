UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea's Online Shopping Hits Record High In May

Umer Jamshaid 27 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 11:20 AM

S.Korea's online shopping hits record high in May

SEOUL, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :South Korea's online shopping hit a new record high in May as people still refrained from outside activity amid the continued COVID-19 pandemic, statistical office data showed Tuesday.

Shopping in the cyberspace amounted to 16.06 trillion won (14.2 billion U.S. Dollars) in May, up 26 percent from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea.

It surpassed 16 trillion won (14.1 billion U.S. dollars) for the first time as people preferred to cook at home and eat delivery food amid the ongoing pandemic.

Food delivery services in the cyberspace surged 62.2 percent over the year to 2.1 trillion won (1.9 billion U.S. dollars) in May, and the online purchase of food and beverage jumped 38.

1 percent to 2 trillion won (1.8 billion U.S. dollars).

The online purchase of electronic and communication devices advanced 19.7 percent in the cited month, and those for clothing and daily necessities gained 2.4 percent and 13.3 percent respectively.

Shopping for farm goods, culture and leisure services, and travel and transport services in the cyberspace increased in double digits, and online shopping for auto accessories almost tripled in the month.

Mobile shopping through smartphones came in at 11.4 trillion won (10.1 billion U.S. dollars) in May, up 31.6 percent from the same month of last year. It accounted for 71.2 percent of the total online shopping.

Related Topics

Same May From Billion

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 25 more lives during last 24 hours ..

30 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 6, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar commends UAE&#039;s efforts ..

13 hours ago

LDA retrieve plots from land grabbers

11 hours ago

Anti-LGBT Community Protesters March to UN Office ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.