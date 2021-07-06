SEOUL, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :South Korea's online shopping hit a new record high in May as people still refrained from outside activity amid the continued COVID-19 pandemic, statistical office data showed Tuesday.

Shopping in the cyberspace amounted to 16.06 trillion won (14.2 billion U.S. Dollars) in May, up 26 percent from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea.

It surpassed 16 trillion won (14.1 billion U.S. dollars) for the first time as people preferred to cook at home and eat delivery food amid the ongoing pandemic.

Food delivery services in the cyberspace surged 62.2 percent over the year to 2.1 trillion won (1.9 billion U.S. dollars) in May, and the online purchase of food and beverage jumped 38.

1 percent to 2 trillion won (1.8 billion U.S. dollars).

The online purchase of electronic and communication devices advanced 19.7 percent in the cited month, and those for clothing and daily necessities gained 2.4 percent and 13.3 percent respectively.

Shopping for farm goods, culture and leisure services, and travel and transport services in the cyberspace increased in double digits, and online shopping for auto accessories almost tripled in the month.

Mobile shopping through smartphones came in at 11.4 trillion won (10.1 billion U.S. dollars) in May, up 31.6 percent from the same month of last year. It accounted for 71.2 percent of the total online shopping.