UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's Online Shopping Hits Record High In 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2023 | 12:40 PM

S.Korea's online shopping hits record high in 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) --:South Korea's online shopping hit a record high last year due to strong demand for travel and leisure services, statistical office data showed Wednesday.

Shopping in the cyberspace stood at 206.49 trillion won (167.7 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2022, up 10.4 percent from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea.

It marked the highest since relevant data began to be compiled in 2001.

Online demand for travel and transportation services surged 93.5 percent last year, while culture and leisure services transaction in the cyberspace soared 97.9 percent.

It was attributable to alleviated anti-COVID-19 measures. The government lifted all social-distancing rules, except an indoor mask mandate, in April.

Related Topics

April All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

OIC condemning desecration of Holy Quran, calls fo ..

OIC condemning desecration of Holy Quran, calls for joint action to stop recurre ..

19 minutes ago
 Pak-US partnership critical for transformation to ..

Pak-US partnership critical for transformation to renewables: Masood Khan

29 minutes ago
 Marriyum applauds Punjab Police for foiling terror ..

Marriyum applauds Punjab Police for foiling terrorist attack on Makerwal police ..

48 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st Feb ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st February 2023

4 hours ago
 UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine ..

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine Should Be Investigated

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.