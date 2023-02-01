SEOUL, Feb. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) --:South Korea's online shopping hit a record high last year due to strong demand for travel and leisure services, statistical office data showed Wednesday.

Shopping in the cyberspace stood at 206.49 trillion won (167.7 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2022, up 10.4 percent from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea.

It marked the highest since relevant data began to be compiled in 2001.

Online demand for travel and transportation services surged 93.5 percent last year, while culture and leisure services transaction in the cyberspace soared 97.9 percent.

It was attributable to alleviated anti-COVID-19 measures. The government lifted all social-distancing rules, except an indoor mask mandate, in April.