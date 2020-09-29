UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea's Online Shopping Keeps Double-digit Growth In August

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 01:20 PM

S.Korea's online shopping keeps double-digit growth in August

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :South Korea's online shopping kept a double-digit growth in August as people refrained from offline shopping amid the fear of the COVID-19 outbreak, a government report showed Tuesday.

Revenue by online retailers advanced 20.1 percent in August from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

After jumping 34.3 percent in February, the growth rate of online shopping stayed in a range of 13-16 percent from March to July.

The sale of food in the cyberspace soared 43.0 percent in August from a year ago, with the online sale of furniture and household items advancing 25.

4 percent.

Revenue by offline retailers fell 2.4 percent in August on a yearly basis, continuing to skid for seven straight months.

Sale by convenient stores added 2.3 percent last month, but those for department stores and discount chains fell 6.5 percent and 2.3 percent respectively.

The combined revenue of both online and offline retailers grew 6.6 percent in August from a year ago.

Online shopping accounted for 45.2 percent of the total retail sale in August, up from 40.1 percent recorded a year earlier.

Related Topics

Sale February March July August From Government Industry

Recent Stories

New Sanad, Etihad Airways deal expands US$900 mill ..

25 minutes ago

Parliament is the best forum for discussion on pol ..

25 minutes ago

‘Court may grant physical remand for days it dee ..

43 minutes ago

India reports lowest daily COVID-19 deaths since A ..

55 minutes ago

Mortar-fire kills five people at home in Noshera

1 hour ago

Govt decides to reopen primary schools across the ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.