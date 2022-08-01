(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, Aug. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) --:South Korea's online shopping logged a double-digit growth in the second quarter owing to soaring demand for the travel and leisure services, statistical office data showed Monday.

Shopping in the cyberspace came in at 50.59 trillion won (38.7 billion U.S. Dollars) in the April-June quarter, up 11.1 percent from the same quarter of last year, according to Statistics Korea.

The double-digit increase came as the lifting of all measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, except for an indoor mask mandate, encouraged people to do more outside activities, such as travel and recreation.

Online transactions in the travel and transport services doubled to 4.61 trillion won (3.5 billion U.S. dollars) for the second quarter compared to a year earlier.

The culture and leisure services transactions more than doubled to 706.8 billion won (540.9 million U.S. dollars).

Online demand for food and beverage, and clothing increased in double digits, but cosmetics demand declined in double figures in the cited quarter.