S.Korea's Overseas Direct Investment More Than Doubles In Q1

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2022 | 04:30 PM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :South Korea's overseas direct investment more than doubled in the first quarter due to the alleviated COVID-19 pandemic, finance ministry data showed Friday.

The overseas direct investment amounted to 25.4 billion U.S. Dollars in the January-March quarter, up 123.9 percent from the same quarter of last year, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The ministry attributed the triple-digit increase to the eased pandemic that reduced external uncertainty.

Direct investment in the overseas manufacturing industry came to 9.55 billion dollars, followed by the finance and insurance sector with 7.76 billion dollars, the real estate segment with 2.48 billion dollars, and the information and communications industry with 1.71 billion dollars.

Direct investment in the United States and China reached 8.73 billion dollars and 4.26 billion dollars respectively, and those to the Cayman Islands and Luxembourg amounted to 2.06 billion dollars and 1.61 billion dollars.

