S.Korea's Passenger Car Export Rises 31.4 Pct In Q1

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 11:20 AM

S.Korea's passenger car export rises 31.4 pct in Q1

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :South Korea's passenger car export logged a double-digit increase in the first quarter due to solid demand for environmentally-friendly vehicles, customs office data showed Wednesday.

The shipment of locally-made passenger vehicles amounted to 11 billion U.S. Dollars in the January-March quarter, up 31.4 percent from a year earlier, according to the Korea Customs Service.

The import of foreign sedans jumped 21.8 percent to 2.9 billion dollars in the March quarter.

Export for environmentally-friendly passenger cars hit a fresh quarterly high of 2.

42 billion dollars in the first quarter, up 72.6 percent from a year earlier. It accounted for 22 percent of the total shipment.

The sedan shipment to the United States, Canada, Australia, Russia, Britain, Germany and France all soared in double figures in the March quarter.

Meanwhile, the number of exported domestic sedans jumped 12.7 percent to 570,000 in the first quarter, while the passenger car import expanded 8.8 percent to 70,000 units.

