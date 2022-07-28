(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) --:South Korea's retail sale grew in single digits in the first half of this year due to the lifting of anti-COVID-19 measures, government data showed Thursday.

Revenue among major retailers increased 9.3 percent for the first six months of 2022 compared to the same period of last year, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Revenue for offline retailers expanded 8.

4 percent, and sale by online retailers jumped 10.3 percent in the first half.

The improved retail sale came as the government lifted all anti-virus measures except for an indoor mask mandate, encouraging people to do more outside activities.

Revenue by major department stores and convenient stores surged 18.4 percent and 10.1 percent each, but sale by discount outlets reduced 1.5 percent on weaker demand for household items and home appliances.