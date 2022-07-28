UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's Retail Sale Grows 9.3 Pct In First Half Of Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 28, 2022 | 01:20 PM

S.Korea's retail sale grows 9.3 pct in first half of year

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) --:South Korea's retail sale grew in single digits in the first half of this year due to the lifting of anti-COVID-19 measures, government data showed Thursday.

Revenue among major retailers increased 9.3 percent for the first six months of 2022 compared to the same period of last year, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Revenue for offline retailers expanded 8.

4 percent, and sale by online retailers jumped 10.3 percent in the first half.

The improved retail sale came as the government lifted all anti-virus measures except for an indoor mask mandate, encouraging people to do more outside activities.

Revenue by major department stores and convenient stores surged 18.4 percent and 10.1 percent each, but sale by discount outlets reduced 1.5 percent on weaker demand for household items and home appliances.

Related Topics

Sale Same All Government Industry

Recent Stories

vivo Y55 Astonishes Pakistani Tech Experts with It ..

Vivo Y55 Astonishes Pakistani Tech Experts with Its Long Battery Life

23 minutes ago
 Chad Signs the Statute of the Islamic Organization ..

Chad Signs the Statute of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS)

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan rupee reaches Rs239.5 in interbank market

Pakistan rupee reaches Rs239.5 in interbank market

49 minutes ago
 Huawei Releases a New Lineup of Flagship Products ..

Huawei Releases a New Lineup of Flagship Products during Summer Launch Event in ..

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army, FC assist civil administration in r ..

Pakistan Army, FC assist civil administration in rescue & relief efforts in floo ..

1 hour ago
 PM says all state organs should act within constit ..

PM says all state organs should act within constitutional domains

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.