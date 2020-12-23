(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :South Korea's retail sale grew last month on solid online demand, caused by the COVID-19 resurgence, a government report showed Wednesday.

A combined revenue by online and offline retailers increased 6.3 percent in November from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Revenue by online retailers jumped 17.0 percent last month on demand for food, daily supplies and home appliances.

Online demand for items related to travel and outing weakened as the government tightened its social-distancing rules amid the COVID-19 resurgence here.

In the latest tally, South Korea reported 1,092 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, lifting the total number of infections to 52,550. The daily caseload hovered above 100 for 46 days since Nov. 8.

Revenue by offline retailers shrank 2.4 percent in November from a year earlier, after rising 1.0 percent in September and 2.1 percent in October respectively.

Sale in convenient stores advanced 3.3 percent last month, but those in discount outlets and department stores fell 4.1 percent and 4.3 percent each.