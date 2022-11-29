UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's Retail Sale Rises In October

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2022 | 12:20 PM

SEOUL, Nov. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) --:South Korea's retail sale rose last month due to the eased measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, government data showed Tuesday.

Revenue among major online and offline retailers grew 7.3 percent in October from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Sales by online retailers expanded 8.

2 percent last month thanks to high demand for travel-related services, sports tickets, and convenience food.

Revenue by offline retailers gained 6.4 percent on the back of solid demand for food and clothing that offset weak demand for home appliances amid the warmer weather than before.

Revenue among major department stores and convenience stores climbed 8.0 percent and 11.2 percent respectively in October from a year earlier, but sales by discount store chains reduced 0.5 percent.

