S.Korea's Retail Sales Log Double-digit Growth In August

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2022 | 01:30 PM

SEOUL, Sept. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :South Korea's retail sales logged double-digit growth last month due to moderated measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, government data showed Wednesday.

Revenue among major online and offline retailers advanced 15.4 percent in August from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

It continued to increase for the sixth consecutive month as the government lifted all anti-virus measures, except an indoor mask mandate, in April.

Revenue for offline retailers jumped 14.5 percent, and sales by online retailers soared 16.

4 percent last month.

Outside activity was boosted by the eased COVID-19 measures, contributing to solid demand for sports items and clothing of which sales went up in double figures in offline stores.

Online demand for food surged 27.8 percent on the back of the Chuseok holiday, a traditional mid-autumn harvest festival in South Korea.

Revenue among major department stores gained 24.8 percent in August from a year earlier on robust demand for food and clothing.

Sales by convenience stores expanded 12.8 percent, and revenue among discount outlets rose 9.9 percent last month.

