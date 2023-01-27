(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) --:Rice consumption in South Korea hit a record low last year due to the change in eating habits, statistical office data showed Friday.

The per-capita rice consumption averaged 56.7 kg in 2022, down 0.4 percent from the previous year, according to Statistics Korea.

It was the lowest since relevant data began to be compiled in 1962. Last year's rice consumption was about half of 112.9 kg tallied 30 years ago.

The consumption of rice, the country's staple food, has been on the decline for the past decades amid the change in eating habits. The per-capita consumption of other grain, including barley, wheat and bean, declined 2.4 percent to 8.0 kg in 2022.