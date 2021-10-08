UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's Rice Production Estimated To Rise 9.1 Pct In 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :South Korea's rice production was estimated to rise 9.1 percent this year thanks to favorable weather conditions, statistical office data showed Friday.

A combined 3,827,000 tons of rice, a key staple food for South Koreans, was expected to be produced in the country in 2021, according to Statistics Korea. It was up 9.1 percent from the previous year.

The statistical office said weather conditions were favorable to cultivate rice amid the proper rainfall and the right duration of bright sunshine.

Estimate for rice production per 100 square meters stood at 522 kg in 2021, up 8.2 percent from the prior year.

The size of rice paddies across the country edged up 0.8 percent from a year earlier to 732,477 hectares this year.

Meanwhile, consumption of rice in the country has been on the decline for the past decades owing to the change in eating habits.

