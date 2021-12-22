UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's Seaport Cargo Volume Falls In November

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 01:50 PM

S.Korea's seaport cargo volume falls in November

SEOUL, Dec. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :South Korea's cargo volume at seaports fell in November as the handling of freight was delayed at major ports, a government report showed Wednesday.

The volume of cargo processed at local seaports stood at 128.48 million tons in November, down 1.9 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

The export-import freight flows also declined 1.9 percent over the year to 108.83 million tons last month.

The reduction was attributable to the delayed freight handling that offset the positive effect of the global economic recovery.

The volume of container cargo handled at domestic seaports came to 2,393,000 20-foot-equivalent units (TEUs) in November, down 7.

4 percent from the same month of last year.

The container freight slide resulted from a fall in export-import cargo and the postponed handling of cargo heading to the Americas.

The container cargo processed for exports and imports shrank 5.4 percent from a year earlier to 1,346,000 TEUs in November.

South Korea's trade with the United States went down 14.9 percent in November on a yearly basis, with those with China and Japan skidding 2.9 percent and 4.9 percent each.

The container traffic volume for transshipment at local seaports retreated 9.9 percent to 1,032,000 TEUs last month.

Meanwhile, the non-container freight volume handled at seaports amounted to 85.22 million tons in November, up 0.8 percent from a year ago.

Related Topics

Exports China Traffic Same Japan United States November From Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE provides urgent aid to flood affected people i ..

UAE provides urgent aid to flood affected people in Malaysia

12 minutes ago
 Papuan rebel fights a war without weapons from a l ..

Papuan rebel fights a war without weapons from a land without food

8 minutes ago
 Chinese Prime Minister Commends Work of Hong Kong' ..

Chinese Prime Minister Commends Work of Hong Kong's Chief Executive

8 minutes ago
 Maersk to buy Chinese logistics firm for $3.6 bn

Maersk to buy Chinese logistics firm for $3.6 bn

8 minutes ago
 Taiwan export orders from mainland, Hong Kong up 2 ..

Taiwan export orders from mainland, Hong Kong up 25.3 pct in November

8 minutes ago
 ECP accepts apologies of Fawad Chaudhary, Swati ov ..

ECP accepts apologies of Fawad Chaudhary, Swati over contemptuous remarks

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.