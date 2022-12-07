(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, Dec. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) --:.The number of single-person households in South Korea hit a new record high in 2021 as young people delayed marriages, statistical office data showed Wednesday.

The proportion of one-person households to the total families reached a fresh high of 33.4 percent in 2021, up 1.7 percentage points from the previous year, according to Statistics Korea.

The number of one-person families was 7,166,000 last year, up 7.9 percent from a year earlier.

The proportion continued to rise from 20 percent in 2005, surpassing 30 percent in 2019. It was forecast to hit 39.6 percent in 2050.

The rapid growth in one-person households came as the younger generation delayed or gave up on marriages owing to economic difficulties such as surging housing price and stubborn youth unemployment.