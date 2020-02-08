Skosan try gives Lions victory in error-strewn match

Johannesburg, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Golden Lions winger Courtnall Skosan scored the match-winning try in a 27-20 victory over the Queensland Reds on Saturday after an error-riddled Super Rugby round two match in Johannesburg.

The former Springbok struck on 68 minutes, evading two Australians to dot down after a 21-phase attack at Ellis Park.

Lions captain and fly-half Elton Jantjies converted for a four-point advantage as the lead changed for the fifth time in the match.

Jantjies added a penalty four minutes from time to complete the scoring and give his team their first win after a first round hiding by the Argentine Jaguares last weekend.

It was the second successive loss for the Reds, who fell narrowly to the ACT Brumbies in Canberra last weekend.

The Lions struggled in the line-outs and took a hammering from the visitors at the scrums until the entire front row was changed midway through the second half.

Even when the Reds were reduced to 13 men for five minutes after props Taniela Tupou and Josh Nasser received yellow cards, the lacklustre home team failed to take advantage.

The Lions trailed three times during the opening half on a sodden pitch after torrential overnight rain before a try from flanker Marnus Schoeman gave them a 17-13 half-time lead.

Live-wire scrum-half Tate McDermott put the Brisbane outfit ahead again by diving over between the posts on 62 minutes and full-back Bryce Hegarty converted.

Falling behind again stung the Lions into action and they were rewarded when a patient, multi-phase attack ended with Skosan scoring.

Winger Tyrone Green (two), Schoeman and Skosan scored tries for the Lions and Jantjies kicked two conversions and a penalty from five shots at goal.

Winger Jock Campbell and McDermott were the Reds' try scorers and Hegarty slotted two conversions and two penalties.