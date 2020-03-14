Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Sky Germany, which broadcasts the Bundesliga and Champions League in the country, said on Saturday that it is too early to consider compensating viewers for matches cancelled due to coronavirus.

"The situation is very fluid," Jacques Raynaud, vice-president of the pay tv service which also airs the Premier League in Germany branch, told SID sports agency, an AFP subsidiary. "So far we cannot say what will be best for our clients." "A series of sporting events have been postponed but not cancelled, so we expect to be able to broadcast them when they are rescheduled.

" "We are aware that the situation is changing very quickly and we are working very intensively to be able to continue to offer our service to our clients," he said.

He said Sky Germany will use archive material and documentaries to fill its sports channels.

Raynaud said the broadcaster is also working with sports federations "to find new forms of content that we could offer our customers on these channels." SKY