UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sky Germany Says It's Too Early Compensate Sports Viewers

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 06:10 PM

Sky Germany says it's too early compensate sports viewers

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Sky Germany, which broadcasts the Bundesliga and Champions League in the country, said on Saturday that it is too early to consider compensating viewers for matches cancelled due to coronavirus.

"The situation is very fluid," Jacques Raynaud, vice-president of the pay tv service which also airs the Premier League in Germany branch, told SID sports agency, an AFP subsidiary. "So far we cannot say what will be best for our clients." "A series of sporting events have been postponed but not cancelled, so we expect to be able to broadcast them when they are rescheduled.

" "We are aware that the situation is changing very quickly and we are working very intensively to be able to continue to offer our service to our clients," he said.

He said Sky Germany will use archive material and documentaries to fill its sports channels.

Raynaud said the broadcaster is also working with sports federations "to find new forms of content that we could offer our customers on these channels." SKY

Related Topics

Sports Germany TV Best Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Balochistan CM avoids question on tax payment in d ..

19 minutes ago

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir tie knot in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

POL prices are likely to be cut down from April 1s ..

1 hour ago

KSA suspends all international flights due to coro ..

2 hours ago

DCT-Abu Dhabi announces temporary closure of main ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan’s Fashion Week postponed till further o ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.