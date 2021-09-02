UrduPoint.com

Slain Tanzania Gunman Was 'terrorist': Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 06:40 PM

Slain Tanzania gunman was 'terrorist': police

Dar es Salaam, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The gunman who killed four people in Tanzania's financial capital Dar es Salaam last week before being shot dead was "a terrorist" who was radicalised by social media, police said Thursday.

The gunman -- identified by police as Hamza Mohamed -- went on a rampage on August 25, killing three officers and a private security guard in the city's diplomatic quarter, in a rare attack in the East African nation.

"Our investigations have revealed that Hamza Mohamed was a person who had a secret life with all indicators of terrorism," the director of criminal investigations Camillus Wambura told journalists, describing him as a "terrorist".

"He spent much of his time to learn about the kinds of terrorism incidents such as those conducted by Al-Shabaab and ISIS through the internet, like many terrorists do," Wambura added.

In addition to the four dead, six other people were injured in the shooting spree, which took place near the entrance of the French embassy.

Footage aired on local media showed a man in a checked shirt and white Islamic cap armed with an assault rifle roaming the street near a city bus.

Dozens of police officers, politicians and Tanzanian citizens gathered on Friday at a ceremony to pay their last respects to the slain officers.

Neighbours have expressed shock at the shooting, saying the attacker lived with his mother in a flat about two kilometres (over one mile) from where the incident took place.

"I knew him since he was a young boy. There was a time he disappeared until he came back recently," taxi driver Omary Issa said.

"He was an ordinary person whom we interacted like any other neighbour. I was really shocked," he added.

Such attacks are rare in Tanzania, which has been largely peaceful in contrast to its volatile neighbours such as Mozambique.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Terrorist Internet Police Social Media ISIS Driver Young Man Dar Es Salaam Tanzania Mozambique August Criminals Media All From

Recent Stories

26 more die of corona in KP

26 more die of corona in KP

1 minute ago
 Minister, Commissioner visits tehsil Chak Jhumra

Minister, Commissioner visits tehsil Chak Jhumra

1 minute ago
 IAEA to Help Lebanon Assess Safety of Buildings Af ..

IAEA to Help Lebanon Assess Safety of Buildings Affected by Beirut Blast

1 minute ago
 Western Union Says Resuming Money Transfer Service ..

Western Union Says Resuming Money Transfer Services to Afghanistan

1 minute ago
 LNG reference against Abbasi adjourned till Sept 8 ..

LNG reference against Abbasi adjourned till Sept 8

4 minutes ago
 Upgradation work on 24 roads being initiated at a ..

Upgradation work on 24 roads being initiated at a cost of Rs 430m

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.