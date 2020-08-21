UrduPoint.com
Slam Diego: Hosmer Belts Historic Homer For Padres

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 11:00 AM

Slam Diego: Hosmer belts historic homer for Padres

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Eric Hosmer smacked a home run with the bases loaded in the fifth inning Thursday that made the San Diego Padres the first team in Major League Baseball history with a grand slam in four straight games.

Hosmer's blast off Texas Rangers pitcher Kyle Gibson with one out in the fifth bounced off the right field wall and into the seats, giving the Padres a 5-2 lead -- and breaking the record for consecutive game grand slams they had shared with the 1895 Cleveland Spiders and three other teams.

Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.

had started the streak with a blast off a 3-0 pitch in a blowout win against the Rangers on Monday.

He was followed by outfielder Wil Myers on Tuesday and third baseman Manny Machado on Wednesday.

Austin Hedges, Tatis and Machado were on base when Hosmer homered.

Machado walked after singles by Hedges and Tatis to set the stage for Hosmer.

Even though Hosmer's effort erased a 2-1 deficit, the Padres would need 10 innings to beat the Rangers 8-7.

Nick Solak's homer in the top of the ninth for Texas had tied the game at 7-7.

