UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Slavia Invite Doctors To Rangers Game To Correct VIP Gaffe

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

Slavia invite doctors to Rangers game to correct VIP gaffe

Prague, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Slavia Prague said Tuesday they had invited medical staff working in the battle against Covid-19 to watch Thursday's Europa League clash against Glasgow Rangers, making up for a gaffe from their game against Leicester.

On February 18, despite Covid-19 restrictions, Slavia were allowed to invite 600 people to watch their previous Europa League home game against Leicester.

But the club came under fire when a sports daily published a photo of the VIP stands with prominent guests including Vladimir Mynar the head of the national president's office, and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, both Slavia fans.

The VIP fans also included former health minister Roman Prymula, an epidemiologist, who had called for stricter restrictions earlier on the day of the match.

His presence with his son angered Czechs regardless of their football affiliation.

The Czech Republic has topped the world's statistics for new Covid-19 infections per capita for weeks, according to an AFP tally based on official data.

Its hospitals have been at the limit of their capacity for months, and people are increasingly scratching their heads over government restrictions, many of which have been in place since last autumn.

Critics said medical staff deserved a place in the Slavia stands more than the VIPs and Slavia were quick to respond.

"Slavia Prague would like to invite guests including doctors, medical staff and employees of Czech health facilities to the Europa League last-16 game" against the Rangers, Slavia boss Jaroslav Tvrdik said in a tweet.

"Thank you for saving our lives," added Tvrdik, whose club reached the last-16 phase of the Europa League after stunning Leicester with a 2-0 win at the King Power Stadium, following a goalless draw at Slavia.

Slavia, the reigning Czech champions owned by Chinese developer Sinobo Group, lead the Czech top flight with a 14-point cushion.

Related Topics

Football Fire World Rangers Sports China Prague Vladimir Putin Leicester Glasgow Lead Czech Republic February From Government Top Wimbledon

Recent Stories

GWU has effectively managed Emirati women’s empo ..

13 minutes ago

AED340 million of aid from Dubai Health Authority ..

28 minutes ago

Sharjah Executive Council reviews strategic plan o ..

43 minutes ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei lays foundation stone of &#039; ..

1 hour ago

Igniting #SHEPOWER in a fast-growing tech space

2 hours ago

Nepra increases Rs 0.89 per Unit in electricity ra ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.