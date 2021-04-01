UrduPoint.com
Slavia Keeper Kolar To Return In Cech-like Helmet

Prague, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Slavia Prague goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar said Thursday he was planning a quick return to football following a skull fracture and will wear a Petr Cech-style protective helmet.

Kolar suffered the injury in the Europa League last-16 tie with Glasgow Rangers at Ibrox on March 19, following a high challenge from Rangers striker Kemar Roofe.

Kolar was stretchered off and Roofe shown a straight red card.

Slavia beat Rangers 2-0 and 3-1 on aggregate to advance to the quarter-finals against Arsenal, due on April 8 and 15.

"As a goalkeeper, I have learned to live with pain," said Kolar in a Twitter post which featured a photo of him wearing a kevlar mask and a helmet similar to that once worn by compatriot Cech.

"I want to return as fast as possible. The team needs me." Cech suffered a skull fracture as a Chelsea goalkeeper after colliding with Reading midfielder Stephen Hunt in October 2006.

He wore a helmet ever since, and he also added a kevlar mask temporarily after breaking his nose in November 2011.

Kolar's injury is not the only problem for Slavia following the game at Ibrox -- their key defender Ondrej Kudela is facing allegations he racially abused Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara during a tussle before the final whistle.

UEFA are looking into the allegations, while Slavia have filed a criminal complaint against Kamara claiming he attacked Kudela after the game.

