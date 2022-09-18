UrduPoint.com

Slick Man City Go Top As Son's Treble Fires Spurs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2022 | 12:10 AM

London, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Manchester City powered to the top of the Premier League as Jack Grealish scored for the first time this season in a 3-0 win over Wolves, while Son Heung-min ended his goal drought with a 13-minute hat-trick in Tottenham's 6-2 rout of Leicester on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side needed just 56 seconds to take the lead at Molineux as Grealish finally enjoyed a day to remember after a difficult time since joining City from Aston Villa last year.

Erling Haaland doubled City's advantage with his 14th goal in 10 games in all competitions following a £51 million ($58 million) move from Borussia Dortmund that already appears a bargain.

Wolves lost any chance of a fightback when Nathan Collins was sent off for an ugly stomach-high foul on Grealish in the first half.

Phil Foden capped the champions' stroll in the Midlands.

Unbeaten City are two points clear of second-placed Arsenal, who would regain pole position if they win at Brentford on Sunday.

"The game started really well for us with the two goals and the red card. After the Champions League to come here at 12:30 with the quality they have, it was an incredible victory," Guardiola said.

"Jack played really good. He was strong and he made a good goal. Erling continues to score goals, that's top." Even Guardiola may run out of superlatives to describe the 22-year-old Norwegian if he continues this astonishing run.

Haaland has netted in seven successive games for City and is the first player to score in their first four Premier League away appearances.

Showing their hunger to win the title for a fifth time in six seasons, City are unbeaten in a club record 22 away league matches since losing at Tottenham in their opening game last season.

