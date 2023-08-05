Open Menu

Slick Spain Crush Swiss As Norway Face Japan World Cup Test

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Slick Spain crush Swiss as Norway face Japan World Cup test

Auckland, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Spain crushed Switzerland 5-1 to reach the Women's World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in their history on Saturday, with Japan and Norway doing battle to join them.

Aitana Bonmati played a starring role with a brace and two assists in front of 43,217 fans at Eden Park in Auckland, a record crowd for a football match in New Zealand.

Spain will face the Netherlands or South Africa next.

Jorge Vilda's side were beaten 4-0 by Japan in their final game of the group stage and the coach said the defeat had "left a mark" that his team would learn from.

He was true to his word. Spain outclassed a Swiss team who had reached the last 16 without conceding a goal but have now still never won a major tournament knockout game.

Bonmati's early opener in the last-16 tie in Auckland was cancelled out by a spectacular own goal from Laia Codina, but Alba Redondo restored Spain's lead and Bonmati scored again to make it 3-1.

Codina then made up for her error by getting her team's fourth before the interval, and Jennifer Hermoso made it 5-1 in the second half.

The five-star performance justified Vilda's decision to leave Alexia Putellas out of his starting line-up.

The reigning Ballon d'Or winner is still recovering fitness following a serious knee injury and could yet play a key role later in the tournament, but only made a cameo off the bench on Saturday.

Putellas was dropped as Vilda responded to the chastening Japan defeat by making five changes to his line-up.

Later Saturday, Japan and Norway play in Wellington for the right to meet Sweden or holders the United States in the last eight.

Along with England and Sweden, Japan were the only other team to go through the group stage with a 100 percent record.

They scored 11 times in their three matches and did not concede, raising hopes at home that they could be on course to repeat their 2011 title success.

Related Topics

Football World Norway Wellington Auckland Lead Spain Japan South Africa United States Switzerland Sweden Netherlands Women From Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Imran Khan arrested after being convicted in Thosh ..

Imran Khan arrested after being convicted in Thoshakhana case

42 minutes ago
 Steps being taken to promote screen tourism: Marri ..

Steps being taken to promote screen tourism: Marriyum

52 minutes ago
 Pak Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris str ..

Pak Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris struggle

3 hours ago
 Kashmiris to observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

Kashmiris to observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2023

6 hours ago
New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program lau ..

New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program launched in Switzerland

13 hours ago
 'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water t ..

'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water test in Seine postponed

14 hours ago
 Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Gro ..

Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Group's Presence in Belarus - Pen ..

14 hours ago
 US, Partners Call for End to Ethnic Violence in Su ..

US, Partners Call for End to Ethnic Violence in Sudan's Darfur Region - State De ..

14 hours ago
 Lithuania Recognized 1,164 Russians, Belarusians a ..

Lithuania Recognized 1,164 Russians, Belarusians as Security Threats- Migration ..

14 hours ago
 Cao Shudong calls on Federal Minister for Finance ..

Cao Shudong calls on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad I ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous