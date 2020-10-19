UrduPoint.com
Slipper Urges Wallabies To Cut Bledisloe Blunders

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Wallabies prop James Slipper promised Monday that his side will improve on an error-strewn display in Auckland when they next face arch-rivals New Zealand in the Bledisloe Cup.

The Australians missed 40 tackles in the 27-7 defeat to stretch their losing streak at Eden Park to 34 years and dent hopes that the previous week's thrilling 16-16 draw in Wellington heralded a new era.

The Bledisloe venue shifts to Australia for the final two Tests of the series, which will be played as part of a truncated Rugby Championship featuring Argentina but not world champions South Africa.

Slipper said Dave Rennie's men were desperate to make amends for the loss when they play on home soil, with the next Test scheduled for Sydney on October 31.

"We turned over a lot of ball and we missed a lot of tackles, so that's going to be a key work-on for us," he told reporters before the team flew out to headed home to Australia.

"The good thing is we get to play them again in two weeks time and I can guarantee it'll be a better outcome." The 97-Test forward said the players remained confident under new coach Rennie and still believed they could claim the coveted trophy for the first time since 2002.

"If there's one thing this group wants to do it's win the Bledisloe," he said.

"Yes we've got a lot of work to do, but we don't feel like we're too far away." Meanwhile, All Blacks coach Ian Foster said prop Joe Moody and centre Peter Umaga-Jensen were undergoing concussion tests but were likely to make the trip to Australia.

He said lock Sam Whitelock, who missed Sunday's match after sustaining a head knock in the Bledisloe opener, was also set to return.

"There's no reason now why they wouldn't be," he told reporters.

"We've got protocols that we've got to follow but we certainly hope so."The New Zealanders will fly to Australia on Sunday.

