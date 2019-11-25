Sloppy Saints squeak out 34-31 NFL win over Panthers

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The New Orleans Saints edged the Carolina Panthers 34-31 on Wil Lutz's last-gasp field goal Sunday to seize a four game lead in the NFL's NFC South division.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees completed 30 of 39 passes for 311 yards and three touchdowns, guiding New Orleans on the game-winning drive from their own 14-yard line with less than two minutes to play after Carolina kicker Joey Slye missed a potential game-winner from 28 yards.

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas had 10 catches for 101 yards and a touchdown, including a 24-yard catch on the game-winning field goal drive.

Although the Saints emerged with a healthy division lead with five games remaining, the game itself was far from a runaway.

Twelve penalties cost the Saints 123 yards and the Panthers were often able to capitalize.

Defensive end Cameron Jordan was charged with a personal foul with 3:26 to play in the first half, swinging his arm at Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen after the whistle when Allen had already been sacked.

The Panthers got a fresh set of downs and put together a touchdown drive to end the half as Carolina rallied from 14-0 to trail by two at the break.

Allen threw for three touchdowns without a turnover and Christian McCaffrey finished with 133 yards from scrimmage and two scores.

"It wasn't our best game, it wasn't (Carolina's) best game, and quite honestly it wasn't New York's best game," Saints coach Sean Payton said in a dig at the NFL's officiating review crew.

But Saints quarterback Drew Brees wasn't in the mood to quibble after his team improved to 9-2.

"We'll take 'em however we can get 'em," said Brees, who noted that the Saints' difficulties were largely due to "some mistakes that we made on both sides of the ball." "All you want is a chance to win in the end," Brees said.

"I just can't say enough about our team and our effort today and our ability to come and get a big division win at home." The Saints have a quick turnaround before facing division rivals Atlanta in a Thanksgiving holiday game on Thursday.

The Falcons fell 35-22 to Tampa Bay on Sunday.

No late heroics were needed in Philadelphia, where the Seattle Seahawks overcame some sloppy play to beat the Eagles 17-9 and improve to 9-2 for just the fourth time in club history.

Seattle took the lead for good on an entertaining 33-yard flea-flicker pass from quarterback Russell Wilson to Malik Turner that made it 7-3 late in the first quarter.

Running back Rashaad Penny ran for a career-best 129 yards, including a 58-yard touchdown.

Wilson had a so-so day, with one touchdown and one interception. The Seahawks also committed 12 penalties, but their defense clamped down on Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who gave up two fumbles and threw two interceptions as he absorbed three sacks.

- Washington snap skid - Pittsburgh backup quarterback Devlin Hodges came on at halftime in place of struggling Mason Rudolph and guided the Steelers to a 16-10 victory over the winless Cincinnati Bengals.

Hodges hit James Washington with a 79-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to give the Steelers a 10-7 lead and all the momentum they would need.

In Washington, the Redskins snapped a four-game losing streak with a 19-16 victory over the Detroit Lions thanks to Dustin Hopkins' game-winning 39-yard field goal with 16 seconds remaining.

Quinton Dunbar had intercepted Lions backup quarterback Jeff Driskel with 48 seconds remaining to give Washington the ball and rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins guided the hosts into field goal range as he secured his first NFL win.