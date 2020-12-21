UrduPoint.com
Slovak Bratislava Claim 14 Wins Out Of 16

BRATISLAVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :After winning 14 matches in the last 16 rounds of the Slovak ice-hockey premiership, Slovan Bratislava is heading straight for the top.

Defeating Liptovsky Mikulas 5-3 on Sunday, Slovan Bratislava jumped to second place in the standings, trailing league-leading Poprad by just four points but with two more games in hand.

Poprad stretched its losing streak to three after being beaten by Zvolen 3-2.Zvolen is also on a roll, staying on Slovan's heels and taking the third spot in the standings. Nitra had to surrender its second place and slipped to fourth after losing 8-5 to Trencin.

