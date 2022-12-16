Slovak deputies pass no-confidence motion against govt

Bratislava, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Slovakian MPs passed a no-confidence motion against the centrist minority government of Prime Minister Eduard Heger, but the question of whether that would lead to early elections remained unresolved Thursday.

The vote, initiated by Heger's former liberal ally Richard Sulik, passed by 78 MPs out of 150.

It does not automatically force early elections, even if some politicians and analysts appeared to favour this Thursday.

But it will likely mean the departure of Finance Minister Igor Matovic, himself a former prime minister, with whom Sulik has clashed several times in the past.

The vote came three months after the governing coalition lost its parliamentary majority.

Sulik, whose Freedom and Solidarity Party left the governing coalition three months ago, did not appear to be pushing for early elections.

His party, he said, would "support the reconstruction of the government".

But he made it clear his party was particularly opposed to Matovic remaining in the cabinet.

Matovic had himself offered to resign earlier Thursday to avoid the no-confidence vote, saying he had "had enough of the chaos", but the liberal party had rejected the offer.

"We did everything we could to prevent what happened today," said Heger, referring to Matovic's offer.

- Early elections option - Sulik had in the past often clashed with Matovic, who himself resigned as prime minister last year due to a previous government crisis.

That row concerned Slovakia's purchase of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against Covid, despite the fact that it had not been cleared by the European Medicines Agency for use inside the European Union.

It was at that point that Heger took over as prime minister at the head of a coalition government.

Then in September, several liberal ministers in the cabinet resigned, losing the governing coalition's majority in parliament.

Despite Thursday's no-confidence vote, under the constitution, Slovakia can continue to be led by the current government until President Zuzana Caputova appoints a new group of ministers.

She can choose to install an interim government, or reappoint Heger as prime minister.

But soon after the confidence vote, the speaker of the parliament Boris Kollar said he would argue for early elections when he met President Caputova.

"I think an early election could take place in May or June," he said.

"It is clear now that early elections are inevitable," political analyst Grigorij Meseznikov told AFP.

President Caputova has not yet said whether she favours early elections or some form of interim government.

The centre-right government of the EU country of 5.4 million won the 2020 general election on an anti-corruption programme.

Under the normal electoral timetable, the next parliamentary elections are due in February 2024.

