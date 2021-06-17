Slovak player, staff member test positive for Covid-19

Saint Petersburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Slovakia defender Denis Vavro and a staff member have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of Friday's Group E game against Sweden at Euro 2020, coach Stefan Tarkovic said Thursday.

The 25-year-old Vavro, who spent the second half of last season on loan at La Liga side Huesca from Lazio, sat out Slovakia's 2-1 win against Poland in their opening game on June 14.

Tested in Saint Petersburg on Wednesday, "Denis has absolutely no symptoms and no health problems," Tarkovic told reporters.

Both Vavro and the staff member are self-isolating and will likely leave the Slovakia camp.

Tarkovic said the team was working with Russian health authorities and following the UEFA regulations to stop the virus from spreading.

"They subsequently tested the entire logistics team and the people who take care of us, and they found more positive people, including our bus driver," Tarkovic said.

"It's hard to avoid the virus really," he added.

"I'm terribly sorry that a player won't be able to take part in the games to come because of Covid-19," Tarkovic said.

Slovakia lead Group E on three points after the opening round. After Sweden, the Slovaks face Spain in Seville on June 23.