Slovak PM Pellegrini Concedes Election Defeat To OLaNO Opposition Party

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 08:40 AM

Slovak PM Pellegrini concedes election defeat to OLaNO opposition party

Bratislava, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Slovakia's Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini conceded defeat in Saturday's general election as partial official results showed the OLaNO centre-right opposition party outpacing his populist-left Smer-SD by nearly five percentage points.

"Congratulations to the election winner, good health, good luck," Pellegrini told OLaNO leader Igor Matovic, adding "he has good marketing, but we will be interested in how he will handle his office.

"Marketing only helps to get to power, but it is not enough to govern," Pellegrini added, speaking to reporters in Bratislava early Sunday.

