Slovakia adds 1,949 COVID-19 cases, 28 related deaths

BRATISLAVA, Dec. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Slovakia registered 1,949 new COVID-19 cases and 28 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the latest official data from the government website Tuesday.

The total caseload in the country has topped 119,232, with the total death toll at 1,046, active cases at 30,753, and total recoveries at 87,433.

There are currently 270 critical cases, according to official figures.