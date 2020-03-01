Slovakia anti-graft party stuns in vote haunted by journalist murder

Bratislava, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :A centre-right anti-graft party is on course to form Slovakia's next government after voters ousted the governing leftists in polls marked by backlash over a journalist's killing in the eurozone state.

Vowing to push through anti-corruption measures in the judiciary and police, the leader of the winning OLaNO party Igor Matovic managed to galvanise voter outrage over the murder of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee and the high-level graft their deaths exposed.

The killings -- allegedly a hit ordered by a businessman with connections to politicians -- triggered the largest anti-government protests since communist times and led to the toppling of the powerful head of the populist-left Smer-Social Democracy (Smer-SD) Robert Fico as prime minister in 2018.

Fico's party colleague Peter Pellegrini took over as premier, but he conceded defeat overnight, congratulating Matovic on his stunning victory in Saturday's vote.

"People want us to clean up Slovakia. They want us to make Slovakia a fair country where laws will apply to everyone," Matovic told reporters in a speech overnight as the election results showed his party skyrocketing to victory, more than quadrupling its seats in the process.