UrduPoint.com

Slovakia Awards Football Player Hamsik With Order For His Contributions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Slovakia awards football player Hamsik with order for his contributions

ANKARA, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Trabzonspor midfielder Marek Hamsik was honored with an order in his homeland Slovakia for his service for football.

Trabzonspor said in a statement on Sunday that Hamsik, 35, was handed the Order of Ludovit Stur 2nd Class by Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova for his contributions to the sports and representing his country abroad.

As part of events marking the 30th anniversary of Slovakia's independence, the country honored 28 people including Hamsik.

Slovakia became an independent state in 1993 following the dissolution of Czechoslovakia.

Hamsik, a Trabzonspor player since 2021, spent majority of his career in Italy.

He played for Italian clubs Brescia (2005-2007) and Napoli (2007-2019) before moving to China's Dalian Yifang in 2019.

Hamsik then played for Sweden's Goteborg and Trabzonspor.

He won the Italian Cup twice with Napoli and secured an Italian Super Cup with this club.

Hamsik also helped Trabzonspor win the 2022 Turkish Super Lig title and a Turkish Super Cup before the ongoing 2022-23 season.

Playing in the center of the park, Hamsik amassed 135 international caps to score 26 goals for Slovakia.

Related Topics

Football Sports China Dalian Independence Italy Slovakia Sweden Sunday 2019

Recent Stories

Tawam Hospital introduces thyroid radiofrequency, ..

Tawam Hospital introduces thyroid radiofrequency, microwave ablation for treatme ..

23 minutes ago
 IHC reserves verdict on bail plea of Senator Swati ..

IHC reserves verdict on bail plea of Senator Swati in Tweets case

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs NZ: Latham, Conway hit half centuries in op ..

Pak Vs NZ: Latham, Conway hit half centuries in opening session of 2nd Test

2 hours ago
 PTI Chief spreading chaos through baseless stateme ..

PTI Chief spreading chaos through baseless statements: Kaira

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways to spend Rs14b on rehabilitation ..

Pakistan Railways to spend Rs14b on rehabilitation of flood-hit infrastructure

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.