Slovakia Court Suspends Opinion Poll Election Ban

Thu 19th December 2019 | 08:30 AM

Slovakia court suspends opinion poll election ban

Bratislava, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Slovakia's controversial new law banning opinion polling in the 50 days before elections will not apply to the upcoming February vote, a court ruled Tuesday, as the country's president battles to overturn the legislation.

Lawmakers in October voted to prohibit the publication of opinion polls for more than seven weeks ahead of election day, a move that pollsters termed "unprecedented" in Europe.

But Slovakia's liberal president Zuzana Caputova filed a motion earlier this month to challenge the ban at the Constitutional Court.

"The Constitutional Court accepted the proposal of the President of the Slovak Republic for further proceedings and has suspended the law on election campaign," the Kosice-based judicial body said in a statement on Tuesday.

Caputova said the court ruling was "a positive step for the benefit of the public's right to be informed", in a statement on Tuesday.

Slovakia, a country of 5.3 million people, is scheduled to hold a general election on February 29.

The country had previously banned opinion polling for 14 days ahead of votes.

