Slovakia eases Covid curbs on slowing case rate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bratislava, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Slovakia will allow all restaurants, shops, hotels and spas to serve unvaccinated people from Saturday, the government said, citing a lower Covid-19 case rate.

Only those fully vaccinated against Covid and recovered from the disease have been given access to most shops and services, as well as mass events held in the EU member state of 5.4 million people.

"The epidemiological situation in Slovakia is improving", Health Analysis Institute head Matej Misik told journalists.

"Less than 100 people need lung ventilation. It's a quarter of the peak that was seen during the previous two waves," Misik said Wednesday, adding that "this allows us to talk about the relaxation of the measures.

" Slovakia had one of the highest per capita Covid infection and mortality rates in the world for several weeks last year.

From Saturday, no proof of vaccination or negative test will be required when attending fitness centres, wellness centres, aquaparks, hotels, parties, weddings and funeral feasts.

Restaurants will also be open for all, although masks will be required when not eating.

Slovakia has one of the European Union's lowest vaccination rates, with only 51 percent of the population fully vaccinated against Covid-19.