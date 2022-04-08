Slovakia gives S-300 air defence system to Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

Bratislava, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger on Friday said the EU member had given Ukraine an S-300 air defence system, adding that it did not mean Slovakia had joined the conflict.

"I can confirm that the Slovak Republic has donated the S-300 air defence system to Ukraine, following Ukraine's request for assistance," Heger posted on Facebook.

"The donation of the system does not mean that the Slovak Republic has become a part of the armed conflict in Ukraine."He added that Slovakia's defence "will be strengthened in the coming days by an additional missile defence system from our allies," Heger said.