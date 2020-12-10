UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Slovakia Okays Judicial Reform After Journalist Murder

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 01:00 AM

Slovakia okays judicial reform after journalist murder

Bratislava, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Slovak lawmakers on Wednesday approved measures aimed at weeding out corruption in the judiciary, a key priority of the government elected on a wave of protests over the 2018 murder of a journalist probing graft.

The investigation into the gangland-style murder of Jan Kuciak as he probed the murky activities of a well-connected businessman resulted in the sacking of more than a dozen judges on suspicion of corruption and other wrongdoing.

"This murder was undoubtedly a catalyst for fundamental changes in justice," political analyst Juraj Marusiak of the Slovak academy of Sciences told AFP, explaining what triggered the changes.

Introduced by the centre-right government of Igor Matovic, the reforms include tightening checks on the property disclosures of judges and a special new court designed to serve as a disciplinary body for them.

The reforms also introduce a fixed retirement age for judges: 67 years for lower court justices and 72 years for those on the Constitutional Court.

Most of the changes will take effect on January 1, 2021.

The reforms were passed by 89 MPs out of 139 present, while 18 were opposed.

President Zuzana Caputova, a liberal and lawyer by training, said she will sign the reforms into law, calling them an "important step towards strengthening justice".

However, former leftist prime minister Robert Fico, whose government had been plagued by accusations of corruption, slammed a provision allowing a non-judge to head the new Supreme Administrative Court.

The body will deal with civil, commercial and criminal cases and serve as a disciplinary court for judges and prosecutors.

It will have the same status as the Supreme Court and will be established on August 1, 2021.

Published in September, the European Commission's rule of law report found that Slovakia's justice system "is characterised by a very low level of perceived judicial independence among both the general public and businesses." In a Eurobarometer survey published in January, only 26 percent of respondents in Slovakia rated the independence of their courts and judges as good.

Some 85 percent of Slovaks indicated interference or pressure from government and politicians as a reason for their negative perception of the independence of courts and judges.

Transparency International ranks Slovakia 59 on its list of the world's most corrupt countries and high-level corruption has long been a topic of public concern.

Related Topics

Murder Corruption Prime Minister Supreme Court World Same Independence Slovakia January August September Criminals 2018 From Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE strengthening economic ties with Estonia

34 minutes ago

Dubai Opera hosts legendary opera singer Andrea Bo ..

1 hour ago

GDRFA Dubai, Software AG enter second generation c ..

1 hour ago

UAE, France discuss fostering cultural cooperation

1 hour ago

Breakbulk Middle East introduces pioneering initia ..

1 hour ago

Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan for Karabakh victory ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.