Slovakia Records 2,166 New COVID-19 Cases, 18 More Deaths
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 07:40 PM
BRATISLAVA, Dec. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Slovakia on Friday reported 2,166 new COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths, according to the latest official data from the government website.
The national caseload has reached 127,087 with 1,122 deaths, and a total of 93,533 patients have recovered, said the statistics.
Over 1 million tests for COVID-19 have been conducted, according to official figures.