Slovakia records 2,166 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

BRATISLAVA, Dec. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Slovakia on Friday reported 2,166 new COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths, according to the latest official data from the government website.

The national caseload has reached 127,087 with 1,122 deaths, and a total of 93,533 patients have recovered, said the statistics.

Over 1 million tests for COVID-19 have been conducted, according to official figures.