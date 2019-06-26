UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Slovakia To Meet NATO Defence Budget Target By 2022: President

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 02:00 AM

Slovakia to meet NATO defence budget target by 2022: president

Bratislava, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Slovakia will increase its military budget to the NATO target of two percent of gross domestic product by 2022, two years earlier than planned, President Zuzana Caputova told NATO officials in Brussels Tuesday.

"In relation to the two percent of GDP, we are pleased to achieve this target even earlier, in 2022 -- that is two years earlier" than previously stated, Caputova said, quoted by Slovak media in Brussels following talks with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Slovakia, a NATO and eurozone member state of 5.4 million people, currently spends 1.73 percent of its GDP on defence, according to the 2019 state budget.

Slovakia had earlier committed to reach NATO's recommended two percent of GDP military spending target in 2024.

NATO member states agreed to the spending target in 2014.

Bratislava will spend nearly 900 million Euros ($1.02 billion) on defence in 2019, the finance ministry said.

Defence Ministry state secretary Robert Ondrejcsak told AFP on Tuesday that most of this budget will be spent on a comprehensive modernisation of the country's army.

"We will soon get rid of technical dependence on Russia," he said.

Ondrejcsak was referring to Slovakia's current dependence on Russian military hardware, a legacy of its past in the Communist bloc before 1989.

Related Topics

NATO Army Russia Budget Brussels Slovakia 2019 Media Billion Million

Recent Stories

Gargash, Italian FM discuss Middle East challenges

31 minutes ago

Proud to meet the caring father Mohamed bin Zayed: ..

2 hours ago

Ukrainian President to Pay 3-Day Visit to Canada i ..

2 hours ago

13 sites designated for Naya Pakistan Housing Prog ..

2 hours ago

Five injured in fire incident in Lahore

2 hours ago

Turkish Parliament Votes to Reduce Conscription to ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.