Slovakia To Send More Military Supplies To Ukraine, Premier Says

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Slovakia's prime minister has announced that his country would deliver additional military supplies to Kyiv as Russia's attack on Ukraine entered its fifth day.

In a Twitter post on late Sunday, Eduard Heger announced that his government has approved "further military assistance" to Kyiv after speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the phone.

He stated that the assistance included 486 air-defense missiles, anti-tank rockets, and 100 air defense launchers, and vowed that "we'll continue supporting our neighbor in all areas.

" Moscow's war with Ukraine entered its fifth day on Monday, with the latest reports indicating that Russian troops were heading toward the capital, Kyiv.

It was met by an outcry from the international community, with the EU, UK, Japan, and US implementing a range of economic sanctions against Russia.

At least 102 civilians have so far been killed in Ukraine and more than 500,000 others have fled the country, according to UN officials.

