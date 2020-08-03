UrduPoint.com
Slovakia's Stoch Reveals He Is PAOK Player With Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 04:30 PM

Bratislava, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Slovakia international Miroslav Stoch said Monday that he has been diagnosed with coronavirus, a day after his club PAOK Thessaloniki announced their first case among players without giving a name.

"Unfortunately, that 'lucky guy' is me," the 30-year-old former Chelsea, Fenerbahce and Slavia Prague winger wrote on Instagram.

"Don't worry, I feel well, don't have any problems and I'm sure I'll be back on the pitch soon." Stoch, who has played 60 times for his country, said his family, teammates and PAOK staff had tested negative.

Greek Super League club PAOK said Sunday that Stoch -- then unnamed -- was suffering mild symptoms of COVID-19 and had been quarantined at home while the rest of the team trained as scheduled Sunday evening.

All PAOK players and staff were due to undergo another test on Monday.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

